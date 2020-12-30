Ball, Hornets dominate Mavs' home opener in 118-99 win SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 11:53 p.m.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) attempts a shot as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Dallas. Charlotte won 118-99. Brandon Wade/AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) attempts a shot as Dallas Mavericks forwards James Johnson (16) and Dwight Powell (7) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Dallas. Charlotte won 118-99. Brandon Wade/AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks for room against Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Caleb Martin (10) attempts a shot as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP
Coaches and officials separate Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets players during a scuffle in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Dallas. Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) and Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson (16) were both ejected for taunting. Charlotte won 118-99. Brandon Wade/AP
Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson (16) leaves the court after being ejected for taunting during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Dallas. Charlotte's Cody Martin was also ejected for taunting. Charlotte won 118-99. Brandon Wade/AP
DALLAS (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets blew out Dallas 118-99 in the Mavericks' home opener Wednesday night.
Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win — over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets — after an 0-2 start.