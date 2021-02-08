Ball, Hornets use strong 4th quarter to beat Rockets 119-94 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 9:34 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets 119-94 Monday night for their second straight win.
Miles Bridges had another strong outing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 19 points for the Hornets, who opened the fourth quarter on a 19-1 run to blow open a tight game.