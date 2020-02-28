Ballantyne carries LIU-Brooklyn over Wagner 74-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Ballantyne had 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lift Long Island-Brooklyn to a 74-66 win over Wagner on Thursday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 18 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (14-16, 9-8 Northeast Conference). Raiquan Clark added 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Ty Flowers had 11 points and three blocks.

Tyrone Nesby IV had 15 points for the Seahawks (8-20, 5-12). Alex Morales added 14 points and nine rebounds. Will Martinez had 12 points and six assists.

Curtis Cobb III, the Seahawks' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, had 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Sharks leveled the season series against the Seahawks with the win. Wagner defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 72-64 on Jan. 20. Long Island-Brooklyn finishes out the regular season against Sacred Heart on the road on Saturday. Wagner finishes out the regular season against Bryant at home on Saturday.

