Ballard contemplates possibility of Rivers returning to Indy MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 5:22 p.m.
1 of4 Indianapolis Colts' Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass to Jack Doyle for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) reacts during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo. Reich, a former quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, returns to Orchard Park, N.Y. for an NFL wild-card football game against the Bills on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates a defensive stop against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. Leonard was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard heard the locker room talk.
Coach Frank Reich wants Philip Rivers back as the starting quarterback next fall. Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard wants another chance to get Rivers his missing Super Bowl ring. So do Leonard's teammates.