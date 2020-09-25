Baltimore 13, Boston 1

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 13 18 13 Totals 30 1 7 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 3 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 Iglesias dh 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Holaday ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Araúz 3b 1 0 0 0 Mountcastle lf 5 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 Severino c 5 0 1 0 Lin ss-p 1 0 0 0 Hays rf 5 3 3 1 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 Valaika 1b 5 3 3 1 Puello lf 1 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 5 3 3 2 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Urías ss 4 2 3 2 Plawecki c 1 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 2 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 2 0 1 0 Chavis lf-2b 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b-ss 3 0 1 0

Baltimore 030 320 113 — 13 Boston 000 010 000 — 1

E_Cobb (2), Urías 2 (3). DP_Baltimore 4, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 5. 2B_Hays (2), Mullins (4), Ruiz 2 (9), Urías 2 (2), Alberto (14). HR_Iglesias (2), Valaika (8), Hays (4). SB_Alberto (3). SF_Alberto (2). S_Mullins (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Cobb W,2-5 7 6 1 1 2 4 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2

Boston Pérez L,3-5 4 9 6 6 1 2 Covey 3 4 3 3 0 1 Lin 1 4 3 3 0 0 Tapia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 P.Valdez 2-3 1 1 1 1 0

Lin pitched to 7 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Cobb (Chavis), P.Valdez (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14.