Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 31 4 5 4
Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0
Hays lf 4 1 1 2 Judge rf 3 2 2 3
Mancini rf-1b 4 0 2 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 1 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0
Rutschman dh 4 0 0 0 Hicks lf 2 1 0 0
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 Florial cf 3 0 0 0
Urías 3b 4 2 3 1 Trevino c 3 0 1 1
Chirinos c 3 1 1 2 LeMahieu ph 1 0 0 0
Owings ss 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0
Baltimore 004 001 001 6
New York 110 020 000 4

E_Owings (2), Rizzo (3). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 5. 2B_Urías (6), Chirinos (4). HR_Urías (3), Judge 2 (17). SB_Mullins (9). SF_Chirinos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lyles W,3-4 6 2-3 5 4 3 2 8
Bautista H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
López S,5-7 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Cole L,4-1 8 7 5 5 0 11
Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Lyles (Hicks). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Miller; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:50. A_32,187 (47,309).

