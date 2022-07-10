Skip to main content
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 34 9 10 7
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 Mancini dh 4 2 2 1
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 2 1 1
Stassi c 4 1 1 2 Santander rf 3 2 1 1
Rengifo ss 4 1 1 0 Rutschman c 2 2 1 0
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 2 3
Stefanic 2b 2 1 2 0 McKenna lf 4 0 0 0
MacKinnon 1b 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1
Harrison lf 4 1 2 3 Mateo ss 4 1 2 0
Los Angeles 002 000 120 5
Baltimore 000 441 00x 9

E_Villar (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Santander (9), Mateo (11). 3B_Mateo (3). HR_Harrison (1), Stassi (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez L,1-3 3 2-3 3 4 4 2 1
Peguero 2-3 4 4 3 0 1
Barria 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Marte 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Voth W,1-1 5 4 2 2 0 6
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baker 1 2 1 1 1 2
Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 0
Bautista 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Suarez (Mancini). WP_Peguero, Voth.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:48. A_19,521 (45,971).

Written By