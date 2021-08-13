Baltimore-Boston Runs

Red sox second. Hunter Renfroe singles to right center field. Kyle Schwarber walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Kevin Plawecki singles to shallow left field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Hunter Renfroe to third. Jarren Duran singles to right center field. Kevin Plawecki to second. Kyle Schwarber to third. Hunter Renfroe scores. Bobby Dalbec doubles to deep left center field. Jarren Duran to third. Kevin Plawecki scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. Kike Hernandez out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Anthony Santander. Jarren Duran scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base, Jorge Mateo to Trey Mancini. Bobby Dalbec to third. Xander Bogaerts flies out to deep right center field to Cedric Mullins.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Orioles 0.