Baltimore-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez singles to shallow left field. Rafael Devers singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Kike Hernandez scores. Fielding error by Anthony Santander. J.D. Martinez hit by pitch. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. J.D. Martinez scores. Rafael Devers scores. Alex Verdugo singles to right field. Trevor Story lines out to shortstop to Jorge Mateo. Alex Verdugo to second. Throwing error by Jorge Mateo. Franchy Cordero strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Orioles 0.