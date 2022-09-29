Baltimore-Boston Runs

Orioles third. Kyle Stowers singles to right center field. Jorge Mateo singles to shallow left field. Kyle Stowers to second. Cedric Mullins grounds out to shallow infield, Connor Wong to Triston Casas. Jorge Mateo to second. Kyle Stowers to third. Adley Rutschman grounds out to first base to Triston Casas. Jorge Mateo to third. Kyle Stowers scores. Anthony Santander reaches on error. Jorge Mateo scores. Fielding error by Triston Casas. Ryan Mountcastle lines out to shallow center field to Christian Arroyo.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Red sox 0.

Red sox fourth. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ryan Mountcastle. J.D. Martinez doubles to center field. Triston Casas doubles to left field. J.D. Martinez scores. Christian Arroyo strikes out swinging. Kike Hernandez singles to right field. Triston Casas scores. Connor Wong called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Red sox 2.

Red sox sixth. Alex Verdugo singles to right center field. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Triston Casas singles to shallow infield. Alex Verdugo to third. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle. Triston Casas to second. Alex Verdugo scores. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Mountcastle to Cionel Perez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Orioles 2.

Orioles seventh. Rougned Odor grounds out to shallow right field, Christian Arroyo to Triston Casas. Kyle Stowers homers to center field. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins singles to shortstop. Adley Rutschman grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Triston Casas.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Red sox 3.

Red sox eighth. Xander Bogaerts walks. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts out at second. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Alex Verdugo scores. Triston Casas walks. Christian Arroyo reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Triston Casas out at second. Kike Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Christian Arroyo out at second.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Orioles 3.