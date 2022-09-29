Baltimore-Boston Runs

Orioles third. Kyle Stowers singles to right center field. Jorge Mateo singles to shallow left field. Kyle Stowers to second. Cedric Mullins grounds out to shallow infield, Connor Wong to Triston Casas. Jorge Mateo to second. Kyle Stowers to third. Adley Rutschman grounds out to first base to Triston Casas. Jorge Mateo to third. Kyle Stowers scores. Anthony Santander reaches on error. Jorge Mateo scores. Fielding error by Triston Casas. Ryan Mountcastle lines out to shallow center field to Christian Arroyo.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Red sox 0.