Orioles third. Pat Valaika pops out to shallow center field to Jose Altuve. Cedric Mullins grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Austin Hays singles to left field. Trey Mancini singles to center field. Austin Hays to second. Ryan Mountcastle singles to left field. Trey Mancini to second. Austin Hays scores. Ryan McKenna grounds out to first base, Yuli Gurriel to Zack Greinke.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Astros 0.

Astros fourth. Yordan Alvarez walks. Carlos Correa singles to shallow center field. Yordan Alvarez to third. Kyle Tucker out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Yordan Alvarez scores. Myles Straw flies out to right center field to Austin Hays. Robel Garcia singles to right center field. Carlos Correa to second. Martin Maldonado walks. Robel Garcia to second. Carlos Correa to third. Jose Altuve walks. Martin Maldonado to second. Robel Garcia to third. Carlos Correa scores. Michael Brantley pops out to Domingo Leyba.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Orioles 1.

Orioles fifth. Cedric Mullins singles to right field. Austin Hays strikes out on a foul tip. Trey Mancini pops out to shallow right field to Yuli Gurriel. Ryan Mountcastle homers to right field. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan McKenna lines out to third base to Robel Garcia.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Astros 2.

Orioles seventh. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Austin Hays singles to shallow center field. Trey Mancini singles to shallow center field. Austin Hays to second. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Trey Mancini to second. Austin Hays to third. Ryan McKenna reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ryan Mountcastle out at second. Trey Mancini to third. Austin Hays scores. Pedro Severino called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 4, Astros 2.

Astros seventh. Michael Brantley singles to left center field. Yuli Gurriel walks. Michael Brantley to second. Yordan Alvarez called out on strikes. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Michael Brantley to third. Kyle Tucker walks. Carlos Correa to second. Yuli Gurriel to third. Michael Brantley scores. Myles Straw walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Carlos Correa to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Robel Garcia called out on strikes. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 4, Astros 4.

Orioles ninth. Cedric Mullins singles to right field. Austin Hays homers to left field. Cedric Mullins scores. Trey Mancini called out on strikes. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Ryan McKenna singles to right center field. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Pedro Severino doubles. Ryan McKenna scores. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Domingo Leyba flies out to left center field to Michael Brantley. Ramon Urias doubles to deep left field. Pedro Severino scores. Pat Valaika lines out to left field to Michael Brantley.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 9, Astros 4.

Astros ninth. Yordan Alvarez called out on strikes. Carlos Correa hit by pitch. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Abraham Toro to second. Myles Straw singles to shallow center field. Kyle Tucker to third. Abraham Toro scores. Robel Garcia singles to center field. Myles Straw to second. Kyle Tucker scores. Jason Castro pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Jason Castro walks. Robel Garcia to second. Myles Straw to third. Jose Altuve out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Ryan McKenna. Myles Straw scores. Michael Brantley flies out to shallow left field to Ryan McKenna.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 9, Astros 7.