GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Darius Banks scored a season-high 24 points as Chattanooga defeated Furman 64-58 on Saturday. Malachi Smith added 20 points for the Mocs. Smith also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

David Jean-Baptiste, who was second on the Mocs in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, had only 7 points (0 of 11).