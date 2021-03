Korey Barber, Brendan Smith, Ben Rhodes and Ben Van Tine took first in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:53.58 when Shelton defeated Sheehan 111-52 on March 8.

Ryan Ouloul, Carson Rhodes, Jai Goel and Jason Kim were second in 1:57.00 to give Shelton a 12-2 lead (8-4-2 scoring in relays) after one event.

Barber earned a pair of firsts (6-4-3-2-1 scoring), as the senior was meet-best in the 100-butterfly (54.99) and 100-backstroke (57.66).

Coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaels also placed first and second in the 400-freestyle relay. Barber, Ouloul, Van Tine and Ben Rhodes combined for a time of 4:47.86 to earn first. Carson Rhodes, Goel, Kim and Parkes swam a 3:49.02. Taking second in the 200-freestyle relay were Parkes, Smith, Denis Borta and Irek Koziol (2:00.17).

Goel was first in the 100-freestyle as he bettered his seed time of 54.32 with a 52.57. Carson Rhoses (54.08) was second and Kim (59.73) third.

Parkes won the 200-freestyle in 2:15.31. Borta (2:30.08) was fourth and Koziol (2:52.49) fifth.

Van Time swam a 6:27.36 to get the top spot in the 500-freestyle. Ben Rhodes (6:43.91) was second. Koziol (7:51.00) was fourth.

Carson Rhodes with a time of 2:18.10 was second in the 200 IM. Ouloul took five-plus seconds off his seed time and swam a 2:27.45 to place third. Kim (2:38.95) was fourth.

Goel (24.29) was second in the 50-freestyle followed by Van Tine (25.94) and Smith (28.29).

Ouloul (1:09.56) was third in the 100-butterfly.

Parkes (1:18.23) took second in the 100-backstroke. Jan-Vincent Caccam (1:30.35) wasv third.

Shelton has a meet with Fairfield Prep before the SCC championships take place virtually from March 20-27. Scores will be compared to determine both division and SCC champions.

The diving competition is March 20 at Sheehan High.