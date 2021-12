SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton was cleared Monday of pushing a rival manager, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth, at the end of a match in England's third division in 2019.

Barton, who is currently the manager of fourth-division club Bristol Rovers, denied shoving then-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after a match against Fleetwood — at the time coached by Barton — on April 13, 2019.