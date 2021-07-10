Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for 2nd Grand Slam title HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer July 10, 2021 Updated: July 10, 2021 11:18 a.m.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty got off to a perfect start in the Wimbledon final by collecting the first 14 points, then needed to hold off a comeback bid before beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Saturday for her second Grand Slam title.
The top-seeded Barty adds this championship to the one she won at the French Open in 2019.
