Barty back with a tournament win; Russia wins ATP Cup final JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 10:24 p.m.
1 of8 Australia's Ash Barty celebrates after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the final of the Yarra River Classic in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Spain's Garbine Muguruza makes a forehand return to Australia's Ash Barty in the final of the Yarra River Classic in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the ATP Cup final in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts during his match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Cup final in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 CORRECTS SPELLING TO MUGURUZA, INSTEAD OF MURGURUZA: Australia's Ash Barty waves as she walks onto the court for the final of the Yarra River Classic against Spain's Garbine Muguruza in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Australia's Ash Barty, left, is congratulated by Spain's Garbine Muguruza after winning the final of the Yarra River Classic in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Russia's ATP Cup winners Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev, right, pose with their trophy after defeating Italy in the final in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Australia's Ash Party holds her trophy after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the final of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty didn't play competitive tennis in almost a year. It seemed like she didn't miss a beat.
Top-ranked Barty cashed in on her first championship point against Garbine Muguruza in the Yarra Valley Classic and Daniil Medvedev clinched the ATP Cup title for Russia within seconds of each other Sunday as the tuneup tournaments for the Australian Open were culminating the eve of the year’s first major.