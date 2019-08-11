Bassitt throws 7 innings as Athletics beat White Sox 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Bassitt threw seven sharp innings, Matt Olson homered and the Oakland Athletics beat Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Sunday.

Bassitt (8-5) permitted four hits, struck out seven and walked two. Olson, Robbie Grossman and Chad Pinder had two hits apiece for the Athletics, who are fighting for position in the AL wild-card race.

Giolito (12-6) struck out a career-high 13 in six innings. The All-Star right-hander allowed two runs and five hits.

The White Sox had won five of seven.

Olson connected for his 23rd homer after Matt Chapman just missed his own drive in the fourth. Right fielder Jon Jay leaped to try to catch Chapman's deep fly ball at the fence, but it bounced out of his glove for a double.

Olson was batting 6 for 30 this month.

Giolito struck out the side in the third and sixth innings and ended his outing with five straight strikeouts. He has just one victory in his last seven starts after winning eight straight outings in May and June.

Bassitt, who made his major league debut with the White Sox in 2014, is 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in his last six starts.

Liam Hendriks struck out two in the ninth for his 12th save in 17 opportunities.

The A's went 3-3 during their week in Chicago, dropping two of three against the Cubs before splitting their first two on the South Side. Oakland won the season series against the White Sox 5-1.

BAINES HONORED

Former White Sox outfielder and designated hitter Harold Baines, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, was recognized during a pregame ceremony. Former teammates Ron Kittle and Ozzie Guillen and Hall of Famers Jim Thome, Carlton Fisk, Tim Raines and Tony La Russa were in attendance.

"I'm very grateful, very honored, but it really hasn't hit me yet," Baines said about his induction.

Though Baines was an active player at the time, the White Sox retired his number in 1989.

"You really don't realize how special it is until you actually come back and see your name," Baines said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty (illness) was out of the starting lineup.

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia was scratched from the starting lineup. Manager Rick Renteria said Garcia wasn't feeling well. ... RHP Kelvin Herrera (strained right oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He is 3-3 with a 7.36 ERA in 38 relief appearances.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (10-7, 3.99 ERA) is scheduled to start a two-game series Tuesday at San Francisco opposite LHP Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 3.74 ERA).

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (2-4, 6.00 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series Monday against Houston. RHP Zack Greinke is expected to start for the Astros.

