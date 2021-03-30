Baylor beats Arkansas 81-72 for first Final Four in 71 years JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 12:28 a.m.
1 of14 Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) passes between Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) and 1guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) drives on Arkansas guard Jalen Tate, left, during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman watches from the sideline during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Baylor in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) questions a call with a referee during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Baylor in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) as MaCio Teague (31) looks on during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Arkansas guard Moses Moody, center, and teammate guard Jalen Tate (11) battle for a loose ball with Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) and Matthew Mayer (24) celebrate a play against Arkansas during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to get past Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Baylor guard MaCio Teague celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Arkansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years, getting 22 points from MaCio Teague and a dominating defensive performance from Davion Mitchell to beat Arkansas 81-72 on Monday night.
The South Region final was a reunion of former Southwest Conference programs aiming to join another (Houston) in the Final Four.