Baylor pauses football over virus; Oklahoma St game still on

Recommended Video:

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor is pausing football activities to evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 but still hopes to play its next game at home against Oklahoma State next week, the school said Thursday.

Baylor reported 10 new cases among athletes across all sports in its most recent update Monday. The school said it had 10 active cases, including six with people experiencing symptoms.

The number of cases being monitored is 18, and that includes close contacts, the school said. Baylor said contact tracing was another reason for the latest shutdown of football.

The Bears have already had two games called off over coronavirus issues. Their original opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 didn't happen because Louisiana Tech had widespread positive tests for COVID-19.

A hastily arranged game against former Southwest Conference foe Houston was canceled a day before it was supposed to be played on Sept. 19.

Baylor (1-1) opened the season with a 47-14 win at home over Kansas in new coach Dave Aranda's long-awaited debut before losing at West Virginia last week. Oklahoma State also is off this week.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda looks during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia , Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP) Baylor head coach Dave Aranda looks during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia , Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP) Photo: William Wotring, AP Photo: William Wotring, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baylor pauses football over virus; Oklahoma St game still on 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25