Bazelak leads Hoosiers past Illinois 23-20 with late rally MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Sep. 3, 2022 Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 12:53 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Connor Bazelak took Indiana on a 75-yard scoring march on its final series and Shaun Shivers capped it by scoring on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds left to give the Hoosiers a 23-20 victory over Illinois on Friday night.
Indiana's season-opening victory snapped an eight-game losing streak and a nine-game skid in Big Ten play. Bazelak finished 28-of-52 passing for 330 yards and one TD in his Hoosiers debut.