Beckham says Neville hired as coach on merit, not friendship RONALD BLUM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 3:10 p.m.
“Of course, people are always going to turn around and say, oh, it’s because he’s your friend. It’s nothing to do with him being my friend,” Beckham said Friday. “Our ownership group don’t just employ our friends. We employ the best people, whether it’s on the field, off the field, in our backroom staff, the staff that we have work in our training facility, at the stadium.