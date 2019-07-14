Beede's pitching, hitting lead Giants past Brewers 8-3

San Francisco Giants starter Tyler Beede throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Milwaukee. San Francisco Giants starter Tyler Beede throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Milwaukee. Photo: Morry Gash, AP Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Beede's pitching, hitting lead Giants past Brewers 8-3 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Beede pitched effectively into the seventh inning, had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Sunday.

Brandon Belt homered for the Giants, who took two out of three in the series.

Belt's solo homer with one out in the fifth, his 11th of the season, off Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin put the Giants in front 2-1.

Christian Yelich's solo shot in the sixth, his 32nd, pulled the Brewers even before Beede's run-scoring single in the seventh put the Giants in front to stay. San Francisco sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning and tacked on five more runs after Beede's hit to break it open against Milwaukee relievers Corbin Burnes and Matt Albers.

Burnes (1-5) gave up four hits and four runs without retiring a batter.

Beede, recalled from Double-A Richmond before the game, made his ninth start of the season. He had last started for the Giants on July 2 when he earned his second career win in holding San Diego to one earned run in seven innings.

Beede (3-3) gave up seven hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

Chacin, the Brewers opening-day starter, hasn't won since April 30. He gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants optioned right-hander Ray Black to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday to clear a spot for Beede.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria left the game in the fifth with left-foot discomfort. ... OF Alex Dickerson, who experienced back tightness in Friday night's game, was held out for the second consecutive day. ... OF Austin Slater, who got the day off on Saturday until pinch-hitting in the seventh, didn't start on Sunday after arriving at Miller Park with a fever. He struck out as a pinch-hitter in the fifth and remained in the game.

Brewers: C Yasmani Grandal remained in the game after being struck on the left foot by a pitch from Beede.

UP NEXT

Giants: Jeff Samardzija (6-7, 4.01) will pitch the opener of Monday's doubleheader at Colorado as San Francisco opens a four game-series against the Rockies. Dereck Rodriguez (3-5, 5.27 ERA) will be recalled from Sacramento to start Game 2. The Giants have lost 19 of their last 22 games at Coors Field.

Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-3, 4.01) will make his sixth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series against Atlanta.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports