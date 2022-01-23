Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics Jan. 23, 2022 Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 6:38 a.m.
1 of23 Volunteers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus chat with each other at an information booth for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 A man puts on his face mask to help protect from the coronavirus as he walks by a decoration for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 People wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get a swab for the COVID-19 test at a hospital in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 People wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get a swab for the COVID-19 test at a hospital in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Visitors wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus walk by lanterns on display at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 A man and a child wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus walk by a lantern decoration on display outside a mall in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Family members wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus tour Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Volunteers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus chat each others at an information booth for Beijing Winter Olympics Games at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 A man and a child wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus take a selfie with a decoration for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games in between of the train parked at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Visitors wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus gather to take souvenir photo with a decoration for the Lunar New Year at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Visitors wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus gather to take souvenir photo with a decoration for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games on display at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 A child puts on her face mask to help protect from the coronavirus next to a lion dancer decoration at a mall in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Security personnel wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus stand on duty next to a statue on a shopping street in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A man wearing a face mask to help protect against COVID-19 prepares to eat noodles on the street of Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Sunday will mark two years since the city of Wuhan was placed under a 76-day lockdown as China tried to contain the first major outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A resident wearing a face mask to help protect against COVID-19 walks along a narrow street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Sunday will mark two years since the city of Wuhan was placed under a 76-day lockdown as China tried to contain the first major outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
BEIJING (AP) — People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered Sunday to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics.
The government told people in areas of the Chinese capital deemed at high risk for infection not to leave the city after 25 cases were found in the Fengtai district and 14 elsewhere.