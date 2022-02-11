Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 7:03 a.m.
A woman takes a picture of the Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, at the Olympic Green ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing.
Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot, makes an appearance during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
A resident carries away his purchase of 2022 Winter Olympics memorabilia including mascot Bing Dwen Dwen after lining up outside a store in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
A worker waits to collect swab sample near images of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots at a cultural center in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The possibility of a large outbreak in the bubble for the 2022 Winter Olympics, potentially sidelining athletes from competitions, has been a greater fear than any leakage into the rest of China.
Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot poses at the curling venue ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing.
8 of8
BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price.
Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots.