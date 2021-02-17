Bell says late-season momentum will power 2021 Reds team

Just when the Cincinnati Reds started to roll last year, the pandemic-shortened season came to an end after 60 games. But manager David Bell saw his team developing cohesiveness and gaining momentum down the stretch that he believes can carry over into 2021.
The third-year Cincinnati skipper makes a fair point. The Reds won 11 of their last 14 in September, finished 31-29 and squeezed into the postseason for the first time in seven years. Bell noted the Reds were finally surging after 60 games, which would have been a little more than a third of the way into a typical 162-game season.