Benintendi 3 RBIs, KC holds on, ends Tigers' win streak at 4 CODY FRIESEN, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 10:19 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, Josh Staumount escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-5 Saturday, stopping the Tigers' four-game winning streak.
The Tigers trailed 7-3 going into the ninth before Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer.