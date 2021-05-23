Bergeron, Pastrnak and Bruins finish off Capitals in 5 games STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 10:03 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak dazzled on offense, Tuukka Rask was rock solid in net and the Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs.
Bergeron scored twice at crucial times after Pastrnak's highlight-reel goal, Rask made 40 saves and the Bruins eliminated the Washington Capitals in five games with a 3-1 victory Sunday night. Bergeron delivered the dagger with 7:35 left to set up a second-round showdown against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders.