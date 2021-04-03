Berríos, Burnes duel no-hit bids; Buxton HR lifts Twins 2-0 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer April 3, 2021 Updated: April 3, 2021 10:26 p.m.
1 of9 Minnesota Twins' Jose Berrios pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Minnesota Twins' Jose Berrios pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain (6) talks with an umpire after striking out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Berríos and three relievers combined on a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts, and the Minnesota Twins beat Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Saturday night.
The Twins held Milwaukee hitless until Omar Narváez delivered a one-out single to right off Tyler Duffey in the eighth. Neither team had a hit or walk until Minnesota’s Byron Buxton led off the seventh with a homer off Burnes (0-1).