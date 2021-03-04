Big 12 champ No. 3 Baylor beats No. 17 Oklahoma State 81-70 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 9:30 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 3 Baylor, fresh off clinching its first Big 12 title on the road two days earlier, beat No. 17 Oklahoma State 81-70 on Thursday to end the Cowboys' five-game winning streak.
The Bears (20-1, 12-1 Big 12) seem to have their legs back under them after a three-week stretch without any games because of COVID-19 issues in the program. Their fourth game in 10 days came after winning in overtime at No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday night for the school's first league title since 1950 in the Southwest Conference.
STEPHEN HAWKINS