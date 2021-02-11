Big 12 sets makeup dates for 9 COVID-postponed women's games

Brad Tollefson/AP

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has announced the makeup dates for nine women's basketball games postponed this season because of COVID-19 protocols. Those games will played during a nine-day span that includes the full week before the conference tournament.

Kansas State has four makeup games, starting Feb. 27 at No. 7 Baylor, the 10-time defending Big 12 champion. The Wildcats host TCU on March 1 and No. 19 West Virginia on March 3, then play in the league's final regular-season game March 7 at Oklahoma.