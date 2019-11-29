Buffalo 0 13 10 3—26
Dallas 7 0 0 8—15
First Quarter

Dal_Witten 8 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:34.

Second Quarter

Buf_Beasley 25 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 8:01.

Buf_Singletary 28 pass from Brown (kick failed), 1:52.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 41, 10:47.

Buf_Allen 15 run (Hauschka kick), 3:37.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 26, 8:20.

Dal_Bryant 15 pass from Prescott (Witten pass from Prescott), 4:01.

A_90,445.

___

Buf Dal
First downs 22 32
Total Net Yards 356 426
Rushes-yards 34-124 19-103
Passing 232 323
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-56 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-25-0 32-49-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-27 4-32
Punts 3-42.0 2-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-53 5-66
Time of Possession 33:18 26:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 14-63, Allen 10-43, Gore 9-11, Foster 1-7. Dallas, Elliott 12-71, Prescott 4-25, Pollard 3-7.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 19-24-0-231, Brown 1-1-0-28. Dallas, Prescott 32-49-1-355.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 6-110, Singletary 3-38, McKenzie 3-34, Brown 3-26, Knox 3-17, Foster 1-20, Gore 1-14. Dallas, Cooper 8-85, Elliott 7-66, Witten 6-42, Gallup 3-63, Cobb 3-53, Austin 2-22, Jarwin 2-9, Bryant 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 50. Dallas, Maher 47.