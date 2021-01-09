Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 5:05 p.m.
1 of7 Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs (14) reacts after catching a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts' T.J. Carrie (38) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (17) celebrates with teammate Stefon Diggs (14), Dion Dawkins (73), and Zack Moss (20) after connecting with Diggs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) and Rigoberto Sanchez (8) react after Blankenship missed a field goal an during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Indianapolis Colts' Zach Pascal (14) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Indianapolis Colts' Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass to Jack Doyle for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts' T.J. Carrie (38) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Buffalo Bills' Matt Milano (58) and Josh Norman (29) and teammates celebrate after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won the game 27-24. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills earned their first playoff victory in a quarter-century on Saturday when Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers' desperation pass for a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game.
Buffalo snapped an 0-6 postseason skid by winning its first playoff game since a 37-22 win over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills' first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.