Bills fall short in breakout season with 38-24 loss to KC JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 10:24 p.m.
1 of5 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) break up pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) break up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC championship game in 27 years. He and the rest of the team will need to be better to take the next step.
In a season the Bills (15-4) busted numerous slumps by sweeping the New England Patriots for the first time since 1999, and claimed their first division title in 25 years, Allen and Co. came up well short in a 38-24 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.