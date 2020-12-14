Bills improve to 10-3 with 26-15 win over sloppy Steelers JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 12:39 a.m.
1 of9 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates after taking a pass from Josh Allen for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and returns it for a 51-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring on an 18-yard pass play with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger takes off his helmet on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and Vernon Butler (94) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Bills recovered the ball. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates with Chukwuma Okorafor after taking a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts (18) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is forced out of the pocket by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
The Bills won for the sixth time in seven outings, and inched closer to claiming their first AFC East title since 1995 and third playoff berth in four seasons. Buffalo can clinch both as early as Monday night if Baltimore loses to Cleveland.