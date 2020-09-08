Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

Recommended Video:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills' gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad on Tuesday, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

The Packers' decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday. And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers in a Zoom session.

Kumerow caught a touchdown pass in each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, and had 12 receptions for 219 yards last year. An undrafted free agent, he played on two Division III national championship teams at Wisconsin Whitewater under Lance Liepold, who is now coaching at the University at Buffalo.

Cutting Kumerow created a spot for another former small-school receiver in Malik Taylor, a 2019 undrafted free agent from Ferris State.

The 6-foot-4 Kumerow provides the Bills added depth at receiver, especially with rookie Isaiah Hodgins' status uncertain. Hodgins was placed on injured reserve Sunday because of a shoulder injury, and general manager Brandon Beane hasn't ruled out the possibility of the player needing surgery.

The Bills practice squad also includes former CFL receiver Duke Williams. Led by the established trio of Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley, Buffalo has six receivers on its active roster in preparing to open the season in hosting the New York Jets on Sunday.

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of NFL football's NFC championship game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers cut Kumerow, offensive lineman Alex Light and linebacker Tim Williams among others as they got their roster down to the 53-man limit before their Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota. less FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of NFL football's NFC ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Buffalo opened a spot for Kumerow by releasing offensive lineman Brandon Walton.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL