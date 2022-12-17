Skip to main content
Sports

Binghamton 86, Oneonta 58

Brown 1-4 0-2 2, Bull 12-24 1-3 26, Derice 4-13 0-0 9, Ortale 4-9 1-3 9, Wooden 1-7 4-5 6, Castillo 1-5 0-0 2, Harts 0-1 0-0 0, Teaney 0-2 0-0 0, Knox 0-0 2-2 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0, La Fond 1-2 0-0 2, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 8-15 58.

BINGHAMTON (4-7)

Balogun 3-6 4-6 10, Falko 3-5 2-2 8, Harried 5-12 1-4 12, McGriff 2-3 0-0 5, Petcash 4-6 0-0 8, White 3-4 1-3 7, Stewart 2-6 2-2 7, Hinckson 1-3 1-2 3, Gibson 2-5 2-3 7, Solomon 4-9 2-2 12, Athuai 1-2 0-0 2, Akuwovo 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 32-63 16-26 86.

Halftime_Binghamton 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Oneonta 2-11 (Derice 1-3, Bull 1-5, Wooden 0-1, Ortale 0-2), Binghamton 6-20 (Solomon 2-6, Gibson 1-2, Harried 1-2, McGriff 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Athuai 0-1, Falko 0-1, Hinckson 0-1, Petcash 0-2). Rebounds_Oneonta 34 (Bull 12), Binghamton 36 (Harried 14). Assists_Oneonta 6 (Bull, Ortale 2), Binghamton 14 (Falko 6). Total Fouls_Oneonta 20, Binghamton 17. A_1,399 (5,142).

More for you
Written By