Blackhawks D Adam Boqvist set to debut

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The sputtering Chicago Blackhawks could take a look at another one of their top prospects when they face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Adam Boqvist practiced alongside Duncan Keith on Friday and worked with the team's second power-play unit. The 19-year-old defenseman was selected by Chicago with the No. 8 pick in last year's draft and was recalled from the minors on Thursday.

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton would not guarantee Boqvist would make his NHL debut against the Kings, but added: "The lineup today is probably pretty close to what you were going to see tomorrow, but I just hate to commit to that."

"He's a dynamic player, great skater," Colliton said of Boqvist. "That mobility can be a benefit to us, and we just want to see where's he's at. He's got the potential to be on the power play and provide an element there, and our power play hasn't been good."

Boqvist could become the second top prospect to debut for the Blackhawks in the past two weeks. Kirby Dach, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has one goal and one assist in six games after making his NHL debut on Oct. 20.

"Of course it was a dream come true to get the call," Boqvist said. "I didn't expect it, but it's nice to be here now."

Boqvist played with Keith, a 15-year veteran, each of the past two preseasons. Colliton believes Keith will be able to help the 5-foot-11 Boqvist, a native of Falun, Sweden, get up to speed quickly.

"It's not necessarily set in stone, but it's one way to get some familiarity right away, some comfort for Boqvist because they have played together in the past," Colliton said.

The Blackhawks are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Their only win in that span was against the Kings, 5-1 on Sunday.

