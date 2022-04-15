Blackhawks top Sharks 5-4 in SO to end 8-game slide MATT CARLSON, Associated Press April 15, 2022 Updated: April 15, 2022 12:03 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
DeBrincat beat James Reimer with an in-tight move in the third round of the shootout. Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen followed by stopping Erik Karlsson’s shot from the slot as Chicago ended an 0-6-2 slide.