Blackwell carries Fresno St. past Air Force 71-62

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Noah Blackwell tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Fresno State topped Air Force 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Orlando Robinson had 10 points for Fresno State (10-17, 6-10 Mountain West Conference). Jarred Hyder added six assists. Anthony Holland had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Lavelle Scottie had 16 points for the Falcons (10-17, 4-11). Chris Joyce added 12 points. Sid Tomes had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Fresno State defeated Air Force 79-68 on Jan. 28. Fresno State plays Nevada on the road on Saturday. Air Force faces Wyoming at home on Saturday.

