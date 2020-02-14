Blackwood, Simmonds lead Devils in 4-1 win over Red Wings

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored twice in a four-goal third period outburst and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night.

Andy Greene and Jesper Bratt also scored in the four-minute barrage as the Devils posted only their third win (3-20-0) when trailing after two periods.

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who had shutouts in his last two starts, made 25 saves in winning for the fourth time in five games (4-0-1).

Andreas Athanasiou ended Blackwood's shutout streak at 171 minutes, 37 seconds with a shot from the right circle at 16:34 of the second period.

Jonathan Bernier finished with 22 saves.

The way Bernier was playing in the first two periods, the goal looked as if it would be enough. It wasn't.

Greene tied the game at 5:10 of the third period with a shot from the left point. While Simmons didn't get a point on the play, he screened Bernier and that started the onslaught.

Simmonds put the Devils ahead less than two minutes later with a tap-in goal set up by nice cross-ice passes by Pavel Zacha and Miles Wood. He added his seventh of the season at 8:37, putting in the rebound of a Kyle Palmieri power-play shot for his 250th career goal.

Bratt closed out the scoring 33 seconds later with straight-on shot from above the faceoff circles.

Athanasiou's goal was his eighth of the season and third in the last three games.

Blackwood's shutout streak is the fifth-longest in Devils' history. Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur has the top four on the list. He also holds the New Jersey record with three straight shutouts.

Devils defenseman Damon Severson had two assists, extending his point streak to eight games. It is the longest by a Devils defenseman since Brian Rafalski had eight in 2006-07.

NOTES: New Jersey D P.K. Subban played in his 700th NHL game. ... The Devils placed D Sami Vatanen (bruised right leg) on injured reserve and recalled RW Nick Merkley from Binghamton (AHL). Merkley was acquired in the trade that sent 2018 Hart Trophy winner to the Coyotes. He didn't play. ... Red Wings LW Brendan Perlini is out indefinitely with a facial laceration sustained Tuesday against Buffalo.

UP NEXT:

Red Wings: at Boston on Saturday to face Bruins for second time in six days.

Devils: At Carolina on Friday night for second of four-game season series.

