Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2 NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press April 24, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 5:47 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division.
“It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.”