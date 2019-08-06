Blue Jays to extend protective netting for 2020 season

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays say they'll extend protective netting at Rogers Centre next season, joining other teams that have taken measures after foul balls injured fans.

The team also announced Tuesday they'll extend the nets at their spring training home next season in Dunedin, Florida.

The team says the length and height of the new netting has not been determined.

Last month, the Chicago White Sox became the first team in the major leagues to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole. The White Sox announced the safety measure in June, a week after a foul ball at their home park sent a woman to the hospital.

The Washington Nationals also extended their netting to each foul pole in the middle of this season. Other teams have announced plans for future extensions.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports