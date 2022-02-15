Blur from the bus: A visiting photographer's view of Beijing STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 5:38 a.m.
1 of18 An Olympic shuttle bus passes the National Indoor Stadium, a venue for hockey events, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
2 of18 A man wearing a fleece jacket with an American flag on it takes pictures from an Olympic shuttle bus traveling inside the Olympic Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
4 of18 The Beijing Olympic Tower is illuminated through a window from a moving Olympic shuttle bus at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
5 of18 Two journalists sit in a bus en route to the Capital Indoor Stadium, a venue for figure skating and short track speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
7 of18 An Olympic shuttle bus passes by the National Aquatics Center, a venue hosting curling events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
8 of18 Two journalists sit in an Olympic shuttle bus traveling from the Big Air Shougang to the main media center as a pagoda on a hilltop is visible in the distance at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
10 of18 An Olympic shuttle bus approaches the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
11 of18 An Olympic worker naps in an Olympic shuttle bus traveling from the Big Air Shougang to the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
13 of18 A photographer sits in an Olympic shuttle bus en route to the Big Air Shougang, a venue for freestyle skiing big air and snowboarding events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
14 of18 A woman with a Russian flag on her shoulder, looks out the window of an Olympic shuttle bus en route to the Wukesong Arena, a venue hosting hockey events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
16 of18 An Olympic shuttle bus passes a sculpture inside the Olympic Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP
17 of18 FILE - A passenger is directed to a bus by an Olympic worker wearing protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 24, 2022. Jae C. Hong/AP
18 of18
BEIJING (AP) — Associated Press photographer Jae Hong had never visited Beijing. He's been here now for several weeks covering the Olympics, riding buses from his hotel to the venues, and the venues to the hotel. And not much more.
But he still has scant evidence he's really in the Chinese capital.