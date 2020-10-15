Bobby Bowden leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden was released from a hospital Thursday after being treated for COVID-19.

Bowden family friend Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old college Hall of Famer was back home after a weeklong stay at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

He was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. He had received word of the positive test a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat earlier this week that he was “doing good” and expected to be released soon.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State. His teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.