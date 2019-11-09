Bogdanovic hits 3 at buzzer, Jazz beat Bucks 103-100

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer as time expired for the last of his 33 points in the Utah Jazz's 103-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

The shot from the corner capped a remarkable sequence of twists and turns in the final few seconds.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell was driving for a possible winner in regulation when George Hill stripped the ball and called timeout with 2.3 seconds on the clock. Milwaukee inbounded to Khris Middleton, but he traveled as Rudy Gobert flew at him. The clock was reset to 1.3 seconds, giving the Jazz one last chance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points in the second half, hit a 3 and made a follow shot to give the Bucks their first and only lead, 89-88, but later fouled out and wasn't on the court for the dizzying finish.

Bogdanovic made five 3-pointers and all 10 free throws on a night when nothing seemed to come easy. Mike Conley had 20 points, and Mitchell finished with 20.

Middleton scored 26 points and Eric Bledsoe had 22 for Milwaukee. The Bucks had won four in a row.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews (9), Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Khris Middleton (22) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Salt Lake City. less Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews (9), Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Khris Middleton (22) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game ... more Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Bogdanovic hits 3 at buzzer, Jazz beat Bucks 103-100 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Mitchell's step-back jumper put Utah up 100-92, but Bledsoe made a couple quick hoops and Middleton made two free throws with 8.0 seconds remaining to knot it at 100.

The Jazz led by as many as 25 in the first half, but Antetokounmpo sparked a 21-5 run to start the third quarter and it was tight from there.

The Bucks have lost 18 consecutive games since their last road win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 30, 2001.

TIP INS

Bucks: Brook Lopez picked up his fifth foul midway through the third quarter. ... Coach Mike Budenholzer unsuccessfully challenged Antetokounmpo's sixth foul on a dunk attempt by Gobert with 53.9 seconds to play. ... The Bucks forced 20 turnovers.

Jazz: Dante Exum is still inactive as he recovers from knee surgery, Ed Davis has a fractured leg and Emmanuel Mudiay sat out with hamstring tightness. ... Antetokounmpo poked Bogdanovic in the eye in the foruth quarter and appeared to dislodge his contact lens.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Jazz: At Golden State on Monday night.