Boise St. 86, Texas A&M 71

Degenhart 2-3 3-4 8, N.Smith 3-7 5-7 11, Agbo 3-9 4-7 13, M.Rice 8-12 6-6 25, Shaver 3-7 11-12 20, Whiting 3-5 0-0 6, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, NgaNga 1-1 0-0 3, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 29-36 86.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling