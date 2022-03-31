Booker, Paul deliver at end, Suns hold off Warriors 107-103 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer March 31, 2022 Updated: March 31, 2022 1:12 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Devin Booker's two free throws with 34.2 seconds left put Phoenix ahead, Draymond Green traveled to turn it over before Chris Paul made a short jumper, and the NBA-best Phoenix Suns held off the Golden State Warriors 107-103 on Wednesday night in a furious finish between Western Conference rivals.
Jordan Poole scored a season-best 38 points to match his career high and also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists. He had five free throws over the final 1:20.
JANIE McCAULEY