Booker's 35 points lead surprising Suns past Heat 119-112

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and Jevon Carter added a season-high 20 points as the Phoenix Suns remained undefeated in the NBA restart, beating the Miami Heat 119-112 on Saturday night.

Carter made six of eight 3-pointers as the Suns improved to 5-0 in the restart.

Miami is currently the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro each had 25 points to lead the Heat.

The Suns continued to thrive as the only undefeated team and biggest surprise in the Disney bubble.

Phoenix began the restart schedule with the second-worst record of the 22 teams in the field and the worst mark in the Western Conference.

The Suns have played like serious playoff contenders. Led by Booker, Phoenix had wins over Washington, Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana before facing Miami. The Suns entered Saturday's schedule only 2 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis.

Three free throws by Robinson cut the Suns' lead to 115-112 before Miami's Bam Adebayo was called for goaltending on a shot by Booker. The review with 11.2 seconds remaining confirmed the call and extended the lead to five points.

Led by its backcourt scoring from Herro and Robinson, Miami quickly led by double figures at 19-8. The Heat couldn't pull away and the teams were tied at 60-all at halftime. The Suns led 88-86 entering the final period.

TIP-INS

Suns: Rookie F Cameron Johnson made two 3-pointers in the first half, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 career 3s in team history. ... Ricky Rubio had seven points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Heat: Goran Dragic (sprained left ankle) missed his second straight game. Jimmy Butler (sore right ankle) missed his third straight game. Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala were held out for personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Suns: Play the Thunder on Monday.

Heat: Play the Pacers on Monday night.

