Borges’ delivers gamer, Shelton defeats Branford

Jorge Borges’ goal in the 73rd minute was the difference maker when the Shelton boys’ soccer team defeated Branford, 2-1, on Wednesday. Jack Neary had the assist.

Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels are now 10-2-2 on the season.

Braford (6-6-1) took the lead in the third minute on a goal from Rafael Cisreglio.

Ian Sevilliano, from Vinnie Mallozzi, had the equalizer with three minutes remaining in the first half.

Patrick Feliciano got the win in goal.