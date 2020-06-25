Borussia Dortmund signs right back Thomas Meunier from PSG

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after he was won over by the club's passionate fans during a Champions League game.

The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club.

“When you speak about Dortmund, you always speak about 81,000 supporters screaming and shouting," Meunier said in a video on the Dortmund website.

"The reputation is made for years and years and when you play really for football, you're looking for something like this, to get that thrill. You're looking for something exciting.”

Meunier was particularly impressed by the atmosphere at Dortmund's stadium when the team played PSG in the Champions League in February.

“I was really enjoying the moment. You know, the noise, the supporters, the vibe. The supporters are so close and you really feel and you really know where you are,” he said. “I was smiling like a child on the pitch.”

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, left, and PSG's Thomas Meunier duels for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain in Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday June 25, 2020. less FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, left, and PSG's Thomas Meunier duels for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Borussia ... more Photo: Martin Meissner, AP Photo: Martin Meissner, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Borussia Dortmund signs right back Thomas Meunier from PSG 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Meunier won the French league three times with PSG. His contract there expires next week.

Meunier played 27 times for PSG across all competitions before the French season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG awarded the title.

The transfer means Meunier joins a growing list of players switching teams before the Champions League resumes in August. New signings won't be allowed to play, so clubs like PSG which are still in the tournament will find it harder to replace players to leave.

Forward Timo Werner is moving from Leipzig to Chelsea next week, and defensive midfielder Lucas Tousart is heading from Lyon to Hertha Berlin.

